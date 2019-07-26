Posted: Jul 26, 2019 1:07 PMUpdated: Jul 26, 2019 1:08 PM

Garrett Giles

The City of Bartlesville’s free tree disposal site located on West State Highway 60 just east of the Green Country Rodeo grounds will be closed on Sunday.

Public Works Director Keith Henry said the operation will continue on Monday. The site was initially scheduled to close this week, but with the growing volume in tree debris caused by last Sunday’s storms, the City decided to extend the deadline for the site to Saturday, Aug. 3rd.

Henry said debris taken to the dumping site is limited to tree limbs. He said that is because the Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality has strict permitting restrictions. The City of Bartlesville is not a landfill, so it limits them on what items they can take and how they properly dispose of the tree debris.

The tree debris collected by the City of Bartlesville will be burned once collections are complete. There are regulations that go along with that as well, but Henry said they will dispose of everything the way they should.

Smaller limbs may be bundled and put out for regular trash collection. The limbs must be 4 feet or shorter and the bundles cannot exceed 50 pounds. The bundles must have a green sticker on them, but there is no limit on the number of bundles that can be put out for collection.

Stickers can be purchased at any local Quik Trip or at City Hall, 401 S. Johnstone Ave. For more information, contact the Public Works Department at 918.338.4131.You can also go to cityofbartlesville.org.

Dumping hours are 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Monday through Saturday. No dumping will be permitted after Aug. 3. The site is for residential customers only. No commercial dumping is permitted.

Also, for those who need assistance, beginning Monday, Aug. 5, the City’s Public Works crews will start making rounds through town to pick up storm debris.