Ty Loftis

Chairman of the Cavalcade Rodeo, Jeff Bute, says this years event went off without a hitch. That doesn't mean his team isn't looking to change a few things to make the event even better next year.

With this being the 73rd annual Cavalcade Rodeo, Bute says he is already looking ahead to the 75th anniversary in two years.

For a list of results from this past years event, go to Cavalcaderodeo.com.