Posted: Jul 26, 2019 1:39 PMUpdated: Jul 26, 2019 2:19 PM

Garrett Giles

The City of Hominy said Friday that there is an on-going problem with a gas supplier that requires gas services to be shut off for parts of the City.

City Manager Jimmie Ratliff said that Centerpoint Energy originally notified the City of Hominy around 1:00 o'clock that the gas would need to be shut off for the entire City. Since then, Centerpoint was able to stabilize the pressure in town, and that the initial city-wide shutdown of the gas supply will not have to occur.

Centerpoint has brought in mobile units where they have been able to pump pressurized gas back into the distribution system. High usage customers (i.e. restaurants and industrial users) were expected to be back online later Friday afternoon.

Enable - the company that owns the pipeline - shut the pipe off so that they could dig a hole and make repairs. Repairs could take one to three days.

Residential customers are not affected by this situation and no injuries have been reported at this time. If you do go home and do not have gas, do not hesitate to call the gas company.