Posted: Jul 26, 2019 1:51 PMUpdated: Jul 26, 2019 1:55 PM

Garrett Giles

The Bartlesville Regional United Way is still seeking projects for Day of Caring with the project deadline on the horizon.

Every year, BRUW coordinates Day of Caring, where volunteers from businesses around the community help non-profits with tasks such as building maintenance, yard work, sorting donations, reading to children and more.

Non-profits, schools and other organizations with 501(c)3 status are invited to submit projects for Day of Caring. All projects must be submitted online at bvilledayofcaring.org. Projects are due by July 31.

All materials and funding for projects must be provided by the agency and projects are not guaranteed to be selected. The call for volunteers will go out in August, and team leads will begin selecting projects then. Day of Caring will be held September 24.

For more information or questions, call 918.336.1044.