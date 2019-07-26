Posted: Jul 26, 2019 3:05 PMUpdated: Jul 26, 2019 4:06 PM

Max Gross

Once Nowata County approves a new 911 plan several rural addresses will be subject to change. 911 addresses will be assigned so that emergency responders can confirm the accuracy of a location. Chairman of the E911 board and city police chief Mike McElhaney explains what will change.

This item came up at Thursday’s E911 board meeting. This will also result in changes to street signs throughout the entire county. Board member Jerome Gnatek explains how the new numbers will be assigned.

The address changes are not in effect at this time but they will be once an E911 plan is finalized. The majority of address changes will take place in rural Nowata County. The county will notify any citizens whose address will change. The Unites States Post Office will also have an overlap period where mail labeled to old addresses will still be delivered.

Here is a list of frequently asked questions.