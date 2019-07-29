Posted: Jul 29, 2019 9:56 AMUpdated: Jul 29, 2019 9:56 AM

Evan Fahrbach

The Washington County Commissioners met for 50 minutes on Monday morning and approved a wide array of items.

The commissioners approved a resolution regarding the conveyance of land to the Bartlesville Area Habitat for Humanity. The commissioners had put the item into surplus during last week’s meeting.

They also heard a presentation from Washington County Emergency Management Director Kary Cox on a memorandum of understanding between the Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management and Washington County. This had to do with FEMA and Emergency Management Performance Grants, which impacts funding for emergency management at a local and statewide level.

The commissioners also approved a detention services agreement and entered into a landscaping agreement among other items