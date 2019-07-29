Posted: Jul 29, 2019 9:59 AMUpdated: Jul 29, 2019 9:59 AM

Evan Fahrbach

Fire departments from all across Green Country were on hand for a fire at a mobile home in Ramona on Monday morning.

According to Washington County Emergency Management Director Kary Cox, the fire was reported at 7:20, it destroyed two rooms in the house, and was located mostly in the ceiling.

Cox gives some details on the blaze.

Cox said that the home was unoccupied.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation