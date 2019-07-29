Posted: Jul 29, 2019 11:26 AMUpdated: Jul 29, 2019 11:26 AM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners met for a regularly scheduled meeting Monday morning and got an update from the Interim Director of the Osage County Health Department, Kelli Rader. Rader is taking over for Larry Bergner, who had previously served as a full-time Director in that role.

Rader let the commissioners know they plan to move forward with opening the health department in Skiatook. In the early going, it might only be open for a few days a week. She also let the commissioners know the health department in Pawhuska would stay open full time.

The commissioners decided to table an item regarding the selection of an on-call engineer until next week. Each commissioner has the option to choose from different engineering firms for their district.

During citizen’s input, Dave Neely introduced himself to everyone in attendance. Neely will take over as Pawhuska’s City Manager on Thursday.

The next regular scheduled Board of Osage County Commissioners meeting is scheduled for next Monday at 10 o’ clock in the morning.