Posted: Jul 29, 2019 12:44 PMUpdated: Jul 29, 2019 12:44 PM

Ty Loftis

Interim Director of the Osage County Health Department, Kelli Rader, was at Monday’s commissioner meeting talking about the progress being made in regards to opening the health department in Skiatook. She also fielded questions from the public on various topics.

Rader wanted to stress to the commissioners that the Pawhuska department would stay open five days a week and that at the beginning, the Skiatook branch would be open with limited hours.

Rader said there won’t be a number of people at the Skiatook branch on most days.

Rader added that the due date to open the clinic has been pushed back twice because of the internet issues. Rader hasn’t heard when the internet problems might be resolved, but she wants to open the clinic as soon as possible.