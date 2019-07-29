Posted: Jul 29, 2019 2:06 PMUpdated: Jul 29, 2019 2:09 PM

Ty Loftis

The St. John Catholic School of Bartlesville will be having a number of programs to offer its students this year. One such project is STEAM. Principal Lexie Radebaugh said she expects her students to be excited about this new program the school will be offering.

Pastor John O’ Neill says the school offers a great program for any child suffering with dyslexia as well.

Students will go back to school on Wednesday, Aug. 7 but they will also have a going back to school party that Monday evening.

The St. John Catholic School of Bartlesville has been in existence since 1912. It is the longest running Catholic School in Oklahoma.