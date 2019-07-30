Posted: Jul 30, 2019 11:32 AMUpdated: Jul 30, 2019 11:32 AM

Construction has begun on the Tower Center at Unity Square project in downtown Bartlesville as of Monday, according to a city press release. Work to relocate water lines in the area has been ongoing as well as improvements to the storm and sanitary sewer systems. Work will continue of these projects, however, the progress is sufficient to begin construction on the tower center project.

The community space will include a performance stage, landscaping and accommodations for 400 people. Funding for the project comes from the voter-approved general obligation bond. Also several donations have been made to facilitate the project including $250,000 from the Lyon Foundation, $60,000 from the Parsons Foundation and $10,000 from Arvest Bank.

City manager Mike Bailey says none of this would be possible without the voters who said ‘yes’ to the project in March 2018. It is estimated that construction will take six months to complete.