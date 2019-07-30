Posted: Jul 30, 2019 12:10 PMUpdated: Jul 30, 2019 12:10 PM

Ty Loftis

For those of you who have questions regarding what happened during the 2018-2019 legislative session, there is a chance for you to get those questions answered on Saturday, Aug. 10.

Republican officials who have been elected to office in Osage County will be at the Elks Lodge in Sand Springs from 10:30 to 11:30 where you have the opportunity to address them with any comments or concerns you may have.

Osage County Sheriff Eddie Virden will be in attendance, along with District 10 Senator Bill Coleman and District 1 Commissioner Randall Jones. Representative Judd Strom and District 2 Commissioner Kevin Pasley have also been invited. There will be others at the meeting as well.

The Elks Lodge will provide pulled pork sandwiches, brown beans, corn bread and chips for a great price. There will also be free tea, coffee and cookies.

The Elks Lodge is located at 546 W. Imperial Blvd in Sand Springs. For any questions, contact the Chairman of the Osage County Republican Party, Emily DeLozier, at 918-853-6371.