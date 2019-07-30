Posted: Jul 30, 2019 1:52 PMUpdated: Jul 30, 2019 2:34 PM

Max Gross

A Ramona man is being charged with making lewd or indecent proposals to a child 12 years old or younger for several incidents that occurred within the last three years. Joseph Bennett is facing the charges and appeared at the Washington County Courthouse on Monday.

According to an affidavit, Bennett touched the minor female victim inappropriately on several occasions starting in 2016. It is alleged that Bennett would massage the victim and take baths with her. A roommate observed Bennett touching the girl in May and reported the incident to police. The roommate also stated that Bennett had recently obtained three firearms that he kept in his bedroom.

Bennett was previously convicted on five counts of lewd molestation stemming from a 2005 incident that involved three minor children. Bennett has also been charged with rape and unlawful cohabitation with a minor child. Both of those cases were dismissed.

Bennett’s bond was set at $200,000. He is due back in court on August 9.