Posted: Jul 30, 2019 2:30 PMUpdated: Jul 30, 2019 2:30 PM

Max Gross

A Muskogee County man was arrested in connection with burglaries at two Nowata County barns. Nicholas Wright was arrested on July 23 and charged with second degree burglary.

Nowata County dispatch was contacted about alarms going off at the district two barn in Lenapah. Deputies were also alerted off alarms going off at the district three barn in Delaware. South Coffeyville police officers then stopped a vehicle in question and connected it to the burglaries which led to Wright’s arrest.

Wright is in custody at the Nowata County Jail. He is being held on a $75,000 bond.