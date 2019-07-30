Posted: Jul 30, 2019 2:55 PMUpdated: Jul 30, 2019 2:55 PM

Ty Loftis

Osage County Emergency Manager Jerry Roberts had a meeting with FEMA on Tuesday morning. They held this meeting so that Roberts could get paperwork seeing just how much water got in each home that had been affected by the flooding earlier this summer.

Roberts hopes to have a meeting next week with FEMA so that they can begin helping towns and businesses rebuild from the storm.

All three county commissioners have the proper paperwork filled out. Now it is just a matter of FEMA getting that meeting set up with the county.

In the meantime, Roberts says most county roads will be in great shape once school starts in a few weeks.

Osage County got approved for public assistance funding in mid-July.