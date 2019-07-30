News
Alleged Ramona Slayer Set for District Court Arraignment
The alleged Ramona Slayer is set for district court arraignment on Wednesday morning. Daniel Hines is being charged with murder in the first degree and possession of a firearm after a previous felony conviction. The formal arraignment is the first time a defendant accused of a felony can enter a plea.
Special Judge Jared Sigler ultimately determined the standard of probable cause was met on the charges during a preliminary hearing on July 2. The incident occurred in April 2019.
Hines’ Aunt gave testimony that she was told by Hines that he shot 58-year-old Robert Brown in rural Ramona. His aunt then stated that Hines showed her the body in a wood pile on the property. Washington County sheriff’s Office investigator Herb Cline testified that Hines told him of a longstanding grudge between himself and Brown.
Hines remains in custody at the Washington County Jail on $1,000,000 bond. The proceeding will take place at the Washington County Courthouse at 9 a.m.
