Posted: Jul 30, 2019 3:11 PMUpdated: Jul 30, 2019 3:11 PM

Max Gross

The alleged Ramona Slayer is set for district court arraignment on Wednesday morning. Daniel Hines is being charged with murder in the first degree and possession of a firearm after a previous felony conviction. The formal arraignment is the first time a defendant accused of a felony can enter a plea.

Special Judge Jared Sigler ultimately determined the standard of probable cause was met on the charges during a preliminary hearing on July 2. The incident occurred in April 2019.

Hines’ Aunt gave testimony that she was told by Hines that he shot 58-year-old Robert Brown in rural Ramona. His aunt then stated that Hines showed her the body in a wood pile on the property. Washington County sheriff’s Office investigator Herb Cline testified that Hines told him of a longstanding grudge between himself and Brown.

Hines remains in custody at the Washington County Jail on $1,000,000 bond. The proceeding will take place at the Washington County Courthouse at 9 a.m.