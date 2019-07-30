Posted: Jul 30, 2019 3:35 PMUpdated: Jul 30, 2019 3:36 PM

Ty Loftis

The Pawhuska Public Schools high school parking lot has been freshly paved for the 2019-2020 school year thanks to the Osage Nation and the county road department. Superintendent David Cash is grateful for the much-needed repairs.

Cash says initial talks on the project began earlier this spring and that the great community support made it possible.

Pawhuska's first day of school is Thursday, Aug. 22.