Posted: Jul 31, 2019 10:21 AMUpdated: Jul 31, 2019 10:21 AM

Max Gross

A not guilty plea was entered on behalf of Daniel Hines, a man accused of slaying 58-year-old Robert Brown in April. Mark Kane represented Hines at the formal arraignment at the Washington County Courthouse on Wednesday.

At a preliminary hearing on July 2, Hines’ Aunt gave testimony that she was told by Hines that he shot Brown in rural Ramona. His aunt then stated that Hines showed her the body in a wood pile on the property. Washington County sheriff’s Office investigator Herb Cline testified that Hines told him of a longstanding grudge between himself and Brown.

Hines remains in custody at the Washington County Jail on $1,000,000 bond. Hines is now set on the jury disposition docket on December 4 at 9 a.m.