Posted: Jul 31, 2019 11:32 AM

The free dumping site for tree debris caused by the recent storms will remain open through this Saturday.

You may dump the debris off on State Highway 60 West, just east of the Green Country Rodeo grounds. Hours of operation are from 7 to 4. No dumping will be permitted after Saturday and it is for residential customers only. The Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality regulations states only tree debris can be accepted at the dumpsite.

City crews will begin picking up any other debris left around town on Monday. Debris must be cut into lengths no longer than eight feet and placed at the curb for collection. For more information, contact the Public Works Department at 918-338-4131.