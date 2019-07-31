Posted: Jul 31, 2019 1:51 PMUpdated: Jul 31, 2019 1:51 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville man was arrested after failing to register as a violent offender. Emmett Van appeared at the Washington County Courthouse on Tuesday facing the charges. Van then appeared again on Wednesday facing two felony counts of contempt of court.

Court documents allege that Van did not notify the Washington County Sheriff’s Office where he was living after February 2017. This put him out of compliance with the Mary Rippy Violent Offenders Act. Van was charged with assault with a deadly weapon in a 2007 incident.

Van remains in custody at the Washington County Jail. His bond was set at $10,000.