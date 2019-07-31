Posted: Jul 31, 2019 2:01 PMUpdated: Jul 31, 2019 2:01 PM

Max Gross

Adams Municipal Golf Course is set to host one of the area’s most awaited golf tournaments. The 30th Annual Legislative Golf Tournament is slated for August 29. Registration is open now until August 10th. A $125 entry fee will get you a round of golf, lunch and the possibility of winning several great prizes.

At this golf tournament state legislators, corporate sponsors, and chamber members network through a casual round of golf. There are several sponsorship opportunities for local businesses to get involved.

The event is being put on by the Bartlesville Chamber of Commerce. For more information you can email Tressa Cruse at tcruse@bartlesville.com.