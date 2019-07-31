Posted: Jul 31, 2019 2:16 PMUpdated: Jul 31, 2019 2:16 PM

Max Gross

Two Oklahoma Senators were at the forefront of pro-life legislation introduced this week in Washington D.C. Republicnas James Lankford and Jim Inhofe as well as several other GOP leaders introduced the Patients First Act which would promote stem cell research without the creation, use, destruction, or discarding of human embryos.

"Human life is sacred at every stage, regardless of a person’s size or degree of dependency,” said Lankford in a press release. Lankford also credited Mississippi senator Roger Wicker for his work on the act.

This act will reverse President Obama’s Executive Order 13505, which gave the Department of Health and Human Services the authority to use embryonic stem cells in research. The act does not take away stem cell research but instead it promotes the ethical obtainment of stem cells.