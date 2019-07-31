Posted: Jul 31, 2019 2:35 PMUpdated: Jul 31, 2019 2:37 PM

Ty Loftis

It was announced last week that David Grann's book, “Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI,” is being made into a movie that Martin Scorsese plans to direct. We have since learned that the film will be shot in Osage County. Office Manager for the Pawhuska Chamber of Commerce, Reba Bueno, says the announcement caught her a little bit off guard.

While many of the events in the book take place in Fairfax, Bueno says Pawhuska still played a large role in the things that happened.

Bueno added that it will be a great experience, especially if it like anything when they filmed August: Osage County in 2013.

Robert DeNiro and Leonardo DiCaprio are expected to star in the film.