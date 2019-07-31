Posted: Jul 31, 2019 3:04 PMUpdated: Jul 31, 2019 3:06 PM

Max Gross

In less than two weeks Washington County voters will check ‘yes’ or ‘no’ on the Bartlesville Public Schools bond issue. This bond issue will not increase tax rates if passed because the sinking fund millage will remain the same. BPS superintendent Chuck McCauley explains.

Four main areas will be focused on in the bond. The first being technology which accounts for 23% of the bond funds. This would provide Chromebook laptops to all district students as well as replacing outdated electronic whiteboards in classrooms.

Also, the bond would facilitate the building of a classroom for a possible new vocational agriculture program. K-12 STEM programs would also see equipment upgrades. 17% of funds would focus on curriculum. Maintenance and facility projects account for 40% of the bond issue. This includes replacing elevators and climate control systems.

Also, an upgrade to press box at Custer Stadium would be initiated. BPS athletics and activities director Spence Rigdon says the bond will be beneficial in other areas as well.

Voters will be asked to consider providing a total of $17.9 million through the end of the 2023 fiscal year. State laws require transportation bonds to be voted on separately so there will be a second question to approve $1.8 million for buses and other vehicles.

Wednesday, August 7 is the last day to get an absentee ballot. Early voting at the courthouse will take place August 8 & 9 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Then on august 13 all district polling places will be open.

