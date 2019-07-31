Posted: Jul 31, 2019 3:26 PMUpdated: Jul 31, 2019 3:26 PM

Ty Loftis

Today had been the final day to apply for FEMA disaster assistance, but the state of Oklahoma asked FEMA to extend that deadline two weeks and they have granted that wish.

FEMA says more than 5,000 people across the state have applied for federal aide and so far the agency has given 65 million dollars to Oklahoma storm victims that hit the state from May 7th through June 9th.

FEMA believes mostly everyone who needs to apply has done so, but these two weeks will give them one last chance to make a decision.

Once FEMA has received your application, they will send you a letter estimating how much money you will receive or the letter will state why you were denied assistance. The deadline to appeal is now Wednesday, Aug. 14.