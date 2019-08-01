Posted: Aug 01, 2019 10:07 AMUpdated: Aug 01, 2019 10:13 AM

Tom Davis

The Southwest Information Office of the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) today released Business Employment Dynamics (BED) in Oklahoma – Fourth Quarter 2018. Data from the BED program show that there can be a large amount of ‘churn’ in the labor market in any given period to produce a smaller net employment change.

The difference between gross jobs gained and gross jobs lost is the net change in employment. In Oklahoma, from September 2018 to December 2018, private industry establishments gained 83,749 gross jobs, while losing 77,698 gross jobs. The result of these movements was a net employment gain of 6,051 jobs in the fourth quarter 2018.

Assistant Commissioner Stanley W. Suchman noted other Oklahoma highlights:

Although gross job gains declined from the previous quarter’s level, they were still greater than gross job losses, yielding the current net gain of 6,051.

Gross job gains represented 6.4 percent of private sector employment in Oklahoma in the fourth quarter of 2018, compared to the national gross job gain of 6.1 percent.

SEE THE FULL REPORT HERE: https://www.bls.gov/regions/southwest/news-release/businessemploymentdynamics_oklahoma.htm