Posted: Aug 01, 2019 10:19 AMUpdated: Aug 01, 2019 10:19 AM

Tom Davis

Senators James Lankford (R-OK) and Maggie Hassan (D-NH) today joined Mornings with Maria on Fox Business to discuss their simple, bipartisan plan to avert government shutdowns, the Prevent Government Shutdowns Act. Lankford also discussed the path forward for USMCA and today’s vote on the Bipartisan Budget Act of 2019.