Posted: Aug 01, 2019 10:28 AMUpdated: Aug 01, 2019 10:28 AM

Ty Loftis

The Osage Nation JOM Program will be holding a back to school bash this coming Monday at the Osage County Fairgrounds in Pawhuska.

JOM students, along with their families, are encouraged to attend. There will be a backpack giveaway to the first 100 students enrolled in the JOM Program. There will also be free pizza, bouncy houses, music and arts and crafts. The event runs from 5 to 8 in the evening. For more information, call 918-287-5595.