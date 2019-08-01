Posted: Aug 01, 2019 2:11 PMUpdated: Aug 01, 2019 3:14 PM

Max Gross

A Caney man was arrested on three warrants of a similar nature on Wednesday. Tyler Garton was charged with nonconsensual dissemination of private sexual images, harassing communications and multiple protective order violations. These charges were presented at the Washington County Courthouse on Thursday.

According to an affidavit, Garton’s ex-girlfriend filed a protective order against him in June 2016. Despite this Garton repeatedly tries to contact the victim over the phone through calls or text messages. The victim stated that she cannot functionally use her phone because of how often Garton contacts her. She believed that Garton was using an app that prevented his number from being blocked.

She claims that she has changed her phone number on two separate occasions and Garton has learned the new number within a matter of days. The victim claims Garton was also contacting her son’s phone as well. Garton had also posted sensitive images of the victim on a public Facebook forum. He threatened to post the picture on the page for her son’s elementary school as well.

The other charges involved two different women who reported similar incidents. Garton had an aggregate bond set at $6,500. He is due back in court on August 7.