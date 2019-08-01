Posted: Aug 01, 2019 2:16 PMUpdated: Aug 01, 2019 2:16 PM

Ty Loftis

Late Sunday night, a Pawhuska Police Officer made contact with a male subject who had been lying in the road.

When asked what he was doing the man stated, “Can I be completely honest with you? Me and the wife are having a lot of problems. What is it going to take for you to just shoot me in the head?”

The officer immediately called for backup and thanks to their partnership with the Grand Lake Mental Health Center, the officers were able to use a tablet to speak to a mental health specialist on scene. Twenty six minutes after the officer approached the subject, he was sent to a mental health facility for help.

The Pawhuska Police Department’s Facebook page says in the past, this would have taken hours at a local hospital. The Department adds that they have learned many ways to help with such things as depression and anxiety. If you need help, they encourage you to approach an officer or call the department at 918-287-4545.