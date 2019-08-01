Posted: Aug 01, 2019 2:19 PMUpdated: Aug 01, 2019 3:14 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville man was arrested on a warrant stemming from a May 2019 incident. Wesley Wickham appeared at the Washington County Courthouse on Thursday facing charges of domestic abuse.

According to an affidavit, an officer reported to the 100 block of South Choctaw Avenue in Bartlesville on the night of May 13. A female victim stated that Wickham had headbutted her which caused her to fall backward into a wall.

Officers noted a spot on the victim’s face that did appear to be consistent with swelling. Wickham was not present to make a statement to officers when they arrived. Wickham posted a $2,000 bond.