Posted: Aug 01, 2019 2:27 PMUpdated: Aug 01, 2019 2:29 PM

Max Gross

An Owasso woman was given a five-year deferred sentence after leaving her 14-month-old child in a car outside of a liquor store in June. 24-year-old Gretchen Markovics entered a guilty plea on a felony count of child neglect.

Witnesses say the child was in the vehicle for at least fifteen minutes. The heat index reading that day was 91 degrees. The car was reportedly parked in direct sunlight. Officers responded to the scene near 86th street and found the child in need medical attention wearing only a diaper. The child was put into a patrol car to cool down while police questioned Markovics.

Markovics has no previous run-ins with law enforcement.