Posted: Aug 01, 2019 3:28 PMUpdated: Aug 01, 2019 3:28 PM

Ty Loftis

Charges against the two men who were escorting more than 18,000 pounds of industrial hemp and or marijuana through the city of Pawhuska back in January are expected to be dropped at a court appearance next Wednesday.

Osage County District Attorney Mike Fisher still contends that Andrew Ross and David Dirksen were helping escort more than 4,000 pounds of marijuana from Kentucky to Colorado. Recent talks between the buyer and seller made Fisher feel as if they don’t have enough evidence to prosecute the two men, though.

Even though the State won’t be pressing forward with charges, Fisher wants everyone to know that the Pawhuska Police Department did everything correctly in dealing with this case.

The two drivers of the truck, Farah Warsame and Tadesse Daneke were cleared of their charges in March.

(Photo Courtesy of the News on 6)