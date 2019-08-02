Posted: Aug 02, 2019 8:26 AMUpdated: Aug 02, 2019 1:37 PM

Tom Davis

You can save a little money on your back-to-school shopping. Oklahoma’s annual sales tax holiday runs through midnight Sunday.

Certain clothing and shoe purchases are exempt from sales tax for this time period only. Qualified items are exempt from state, city, county and local municipality sales taxes.

The holiday came about through the Oklahoma Legislature’s passage of Senate Bill 861 in 2007, and is meant to help businesses and allow consumers to save money in time for back-to-school shopping trips.

Oklahoma retailers may not collect state or local sales or use tax on most shoes or clothing sold for less than $100. Clothing or shoes worn primarily for athletic activity or protective use, clothing or shoe rental and accessories are not exempt from tax this weekend.

Retailers are required to participate and may not charge sales tax on approved items this weekend.

Eligible layaway items will qualify for the exemption if the final payment is made and customers receive the items during the weekend.

Also, qualifying items bought online are exempt from sales tax, as long as they are ordered and paid for during the exemption period.

For information and answers to common questions on the sales tax holiday, as well as a listing of sales tax exempt items, go to the Oklahoma Tax Commission website at www. tax.ok.gov.