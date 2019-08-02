Posted: Aug 02, 2019 10:30 AMUpdated: Aug 02, 2019 10:38 AM

Max Gross

An Ocheleta man accused of killing his girlfriend at a trailer park in September 2018 could be nearing a plea deal with the State of Oklahoma. John Jeffrey Thomas appeared at the Washington County Courthouse on Friday with court-appointed attorney Kristi Sanders.

Thomas is currently set to go trial on August 26 facing charges of first degree murder with deliberate intent. However, Sanders alerted the court that they are “close to getting it resolved.”

The trial date will remain at this time. Despite Friday marking the cutoff date it is possible for a deal to be reached afterward. Assistant district attorney Will Drake explains.

The court date for Thomas would be trial on August 26 if no deal is reached.