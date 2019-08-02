Posted: Aug 02, 2019 1:57 PMUpdated: Aug 02, 2019 1:57 PM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Washington County Commissioners will meet Monday morning in the Commissioners Building for a regularly scheduled meeting.

Washington County Emergency Manager, Kary Cox, will present a plaque to the family of Don Schirlls for his 24 years of volunteer service with the Washington County Emergency Management Team. Cox will also give a plaque to Gordon Higbee for his 40 years of volunteer service.

Cox will also present a commendation letter to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for their assistance during the May 2019 flooding event. There will also be a resolution regarding a donation from the Cherokee Nation to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

The meeting starts at 9 o’ clock in the morning for those interested in attending.