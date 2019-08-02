Posted: Aug 02, 2019 2:26 PMUpdated: Aug 02, 2019 5:03 PM

Max Gross

An altercation between two men resulted in a gun being fired and one man behind bars. 76-year-old Henry Parker was arrested on a felony charge of aggravated assault for an incident that occurred on Thursday afternoon in Bartlesville.

According to an affidavit, Parker and the victim got into a dispute over who should be living at a residence on Elm Avenue. The victim’s grandmother owns the home. Both men wanted the other one to leave when Parker pulled out a handgun.

The victim reached for the gun and began fighting with Parker and the weapon was discharged. The victim claims that Parker was shooting but missed. A witness stated that the victim was told to leave and Parker pulled out the gun which went off during the course of the tussle.

Parker saw his bond set at $10,000 with a condition of no contact with the alleged victim. Parker is due back in court on August 9.