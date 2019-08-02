Posted: Aug 02, 2019 2:33 PMUpdated: Aug 02, 2019 2:33 PM

Max Gross

Day number two of the 38th annual Green Country Rodeo is set for tonight. The event, which began last night, is being hosted once again by the Bartlesville Round Up Club located on Highway 60 on the far western edge of Bartlesville city limits.

There will be several rodeo events including Bronc riding, Calf roping, steer wrestling, Barrel racing, bull riding, team roping, Breakaway roping, a new event added this year Ranch saddle bronc. All are encouraged to come out enjoy the thrills and excitement of a rodeo.

The action begins at 8 p.m. tonight and Saturday as well. More information here.