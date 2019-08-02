Posted: Aug 02, 2019 2:44 PMUpdated: Aug 02, 2019 2:44 PM

Ty Loftis

The Bartlesville City Council will meet Monday evening at City Hall to discuss a number of items.

They will look to award bids for rock salt, dry sand and concrete that would go to the street department. They will also look to award a bid to an asphalt company so that they can begin a paving rehabilitation project. They will also look to accept an electrical bid for the Tower Center at Unity Square project.

The city council will also hold a public hearing to assess and discuss the city’s performance in the administration of the grant received from the state of Oklahoma for the 2017 fiscal year.

The meeting begins at 7 o’ clock for those interested in attending.