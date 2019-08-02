News
Bartlesville City Council
Posted: Aug 02, 2019 2:44 PMUpdated: Aug 02, 2019 2:44 PM
City Council Looking to Award Bids Monday Night
Ty Loftis
The Bartlesville City Council will meet Monday evening at City Hall to discuss a number of items.
They will look to award bids for rock salt, dry sand and concrete that would go to the street department. They will also look to award a bid to an asphalt company so that they can begin a paving rehabilitation project. They will also look to accept an electrical bid for the Tower Center at Unity Square project.
The city council will also hold a public hearing to assess and discuss the city’s performance in the administration of the grant received from the state of Oklahoma for the 2017 fiscal year.
The meeting begins at 7 o’ clock for those interested in attending.
« Back to News