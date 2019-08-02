Posted: Aug 02, 2019 2:56 PMUpdated: Aug 02, 2019 2:58 PM

Ty Loftis

The month of August is set to be a fun one in the city of Skiatook.

Wednesday, Aug. 14 will mark the monthly chamber luncheon, which is slated to take place at the First Baptist Church in Skiatook. Cost is $7 and lunch will be served at 11:45. Osage County District Attorney Mike Fisher will be this month’s speaker.

Thursday, Aug. 15th will feature the Third Thursday in the Park. Live music, food trucks, vendors, inflatables and a splash pad will be on hand to keep the entire family entertained from 7-10. If you are interested in having a booth at the event, contact the Chamber of Commerce at 918-396-3702.