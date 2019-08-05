Posted: Aug 05, 2019 9:51 AMUpdated: Aug 05, 2019 9:51 AM

Evan Fahrbach

Washington County Emergency Management Director Kary Cox presented a couple big items at the Washington County Commissioners weekly meeting on Monday morning.

Cox presented the US Army Corps of Engineers a commendation letter because of the assistance the Copan and Hulah Lake Office provided during the May flooding event in Washington County. Cox says the work put in was extremely beneficial.

Cox said the information provided by the Corps of Engineers aided his office preposition resources prior to rain and flooding and also provided them with information to disseminate to the public. Eric Bonnell received the commendation as well as a letter from the commissioners.

Cox also presented a plaque to Gordon Higbee for 40-years of service to Washington County Emergency Management. Cox outlines the contributions of Higbee.

The Washington County Board of Commissioners meets every Monday morning in downtown Bartlesville.