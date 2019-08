Posted: Aug 05, 2019 10:37 AMUpdated: Aug 05, 2019 10:37 AM

Max Gross

Fire, police and emergency personnel responded to a scene at the Budget Inn on Frank Phillips Boulevard. It is alleged that an incident involving a vehicle and a pedestrian occurred. The incident in question took place prior to 11 a.m. on Monday.

One person was injured and no arrests were made. We will have more information as it becomes available.