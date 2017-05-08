Posted: Aug 05, 2019 11:08 AMUpdated: Aug 05, 2019 11:08 AM

The Board of Osage County Commissioners met for a regularly scheduled meeting Monday morning and learned that Pee-Wee Easley will be resigning as manager of the Osage County Fairgrounds as of August 31. Easley had served in that role for the last seven years.

Kellogg Engineering will be assisting districts two and three for on call engineering services for the 2019-2020 fiscal year. Guy Engineering will assist district one during the 2019-2020 fiscal year.

The county commissioners signed an interagency agreement with the department of environmental quality to clean up illegal dumpsites across the county for the 2019-2020 fiscal year. There was also an interlocal agreement signed between the Hominy school district and district number three to improve the school parking lot.

The next regular scheduled board of Osage County Commissioners meeting will be next Monday at 10 o’ clock in the morning.