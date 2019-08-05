Posted: Aug 05, 2019 11:46 AMUpdated: Aug 05, 2019 11:46 AM

Max Gross

The Nowata County Commissioners tackled several items at Monday morning’s meeting. John Worman from Guy Engineering presented a memorandum of understanding between the county and the City of Nowata regarding the refurbishment of two bridges within city limits.

The bridges are over Western Branch Creek at Delaware and Sycamore, and Cedar and Shawnee. The agreement is necessary because it will require relocation of city utilities. Worman said the project will be let in November and construction will likely in Spring 2020.

A resolution to create a 911 trust authority was tabled. Jerome Gnatek said the bylaws had been approved by the district attorney. Distirct one commissioner Burke LaRue wanted to be involved with the authority but wanted more time to evaluate. Right now, it currently exists as the three-member E911 board served on Gnatek, fire chief Rocky Seals and city police chief Mike McElhaney.

Also, as part of establishing E911 for the county it is possible that all road signs need to be replaced after re-addressing takes place. The county will be responsible for funding this endeavor.