Posted: Aug 05, 2019 2:04 PMUpdated: Aug 05, 2019 2:04 PM

Ty Loftis

Manager of the Osage County Fairgrounds, Pee-Wee Easley announced at Monday's Board of Osage County Commissioners meeting that he will be resigning effective August 31.

Easley acknowledged that some of the upcoming fall events will be hard to run for someone just starting. The Osage County Free fair is the second week of September.

Randall Jones came on as commissioner for district one back in January. Since that time, Jones has made it clear that he wants to make a few changes to the fairgrounds, including the payment system. Easley has been against some of these changes, but at Monday's meeting, Jones wanted to let Easley know that he has done a great job keeping the fairgrounds up and running.

District three commissioner Darren McKinney and District two commissioner Kevin Pasley have worked alongside Easley on the board for several years. They were sure to thank Easley for his service.

Easley served as manager of the Osage County Fairgrounds for seven years.