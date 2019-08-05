Posted: Aug 05, 2019 2:36 PMUpdated: Aug 05, 2019 3:01 PM

Max Gross

An unprovoked assault led to the arrest of a 68-year-old Bartlesville woman. Rita Harris appeared at the Washington County Courthouse on Monday facing a charge of assault and battery for an incident that occurred on July 15. Harris was brought in on a warrant.

According to an affidavit, a female victim was driving her vehicle on Melrose Drive in Bartlesville. She came across a vehicle driven by Harris. The defendant then rolled her window down and began shouting threats and expletives at the victim.

The woman was confused and believed that Harris was mistaking her for someone else. Harris then allegedly got out of her vehicle and confronted the woman. She reached into the vehicle and grabbed the woman by her hair while shaking her. She then deterred the woman from calling police before walking away from the scene.

Bond for Harris was set at $500.