Posted: Aug 05, 2019 2:53 PMUpdated: Aug 05, 2019 2:53 PM

Ty Loftis

Randall Jones has served as the district one commissioner for Osage County for just over seven months. Flooding rains in May and June set his crews back when attempting to work on various road projects, but they are steadily pushing ahead.

Jones says the Bowring road project is expensive, but it is necessary they begin fixing the road because it is in bad shape.

As reported on last week, the parking lot project at the Pawhuska High School is a trilateral agreement between the Osage Nation, the road department and the school district.