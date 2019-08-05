Posted: Aug 05, 2019 3:11 PMUpdated: Aug 05, 2019 3:11 PM

Max Gross

A resolution to rename Madden Creek has been rejected by the Nowata County Commissioners after nearly a month of debate. At the July 8 meeting, Jot Hartley put a proposal before the board to rename the body as Hartley Creek in honor of his late father. The creek runs in the Southeastern portion of Nowata County into Craig County.

The commissioners then advertised the idea in the newspaper to see if any residents had an objection to the change. Chip Garrett of Vinita, who lives on the creek came forward with a prepared statement.

Hartley said he had researched the history of the Madden family in Nowata County and had found minimal information. However, an anonymous letter sent to the Nowata Star gave a background of a William Madden. Commissioner Burke LaRue read the letter aloud.

Madden was born in the 1860s. The commissioners believed he was possibly a freed slave. Ultimately, the board decided to not re-write history.