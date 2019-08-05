Posted: Aug 05, 2019 7:45 PMUpdated: Aug 05, 2019 7:45 PM

Ty Loftis

The Dewey City Council met for a regular scheduled meeting Monday evening and got a number of things accomplished.

The council entered into an inter-agency agreement with the Dewey School District to bring Jimmy Gray on as the school resource officer for the coming year. Gray was in that position last year.

City Manager Kevin Trease had a resident come up to him wishing to have chickens in his backyard. The councilors discussed the possibility of amending a city ordinance, which would allow that to occur. They decided to table the item so that Trease could do more research on how other towns handle the situation.

The councilors also voted to improve the school speed zone signs on each end of Highway 75. A grant has allowed the signs to have LED lightbulbs. The Oklahoma Department Of Transportation is helping with these improvements.

Mayor Tom Hays also noted that he thought it was important to bring a fueling station to Dewey. This would allow for a central area for work trucks to come up, pay and monitor that. Right now, the city does not the ability to monitor those trucks. Hays says it is strictly on the “honor system.”

The next regular scheduled city council meeting will be August 19 at 7 o' clock in the evening.