Posted: Aug 05, 2019 7:54 PMUpdated: Aug 05, 2019 7:54 PM

Max Gross

The Bartlesville City Council accepted eight bids at Monday night’s meeting. The most prominent of the bids was for electrical work pertaining to the Tower Center at Unity Square project. The council had previously rejected a bid and went through the re-bidding process.

Ultimately, the council awarded the bid to Third Generation Electric in the amount of $286,000 which is more than $60,000 below the budgeted amount. Another sizable bid awarded involved the pavement rehabilitation work for the Ohio, Hazel and Harvard project. The bid was awarded to KSL Dirtworks for $407,000, which is well under the budgeted amount once again.

Bids for asphaltic oils, dry sand, Aggregate base and other construction materials were also awarded.